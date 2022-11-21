ON (NYSE:ONON) Given New $32.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 89.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. OTR Global initiated coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NYSE:ONON opened at $16.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. ON has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 1,044.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 44,574 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of ON by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of ON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of ON by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

