OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

OneSpan Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSPN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 228,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,887. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $535.83 million, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneSpan by 12.0% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after acquiring an additional 342,083 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth about $2,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after buying an additional 208,212 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 96.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 349,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 171,395 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 37.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 596,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 163,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.