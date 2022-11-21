Optimism (OP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $180.89 Million

Optimism (OP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Optimism has a total market cap of $180.89 million and approximately $64.56 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00005329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002581 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.46 or 0.08722264 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00466199 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.44 or 0.28603183 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
