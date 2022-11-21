Optimism (OP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $180.89 Million

Optimism (OP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Optimism has a total market cap of $180.89 million and approximately $64.56 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00005329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Optimism Profile

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two smart contract network that aims to enable low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. Optimism speeds up Ethereum transactions and cuts their costs by settling them on another blockchain.It uses a technique called optimism rollups, whereby multiple transactions are batched into one and settled on the Optimism layer, with data fed back to the main Ethereum network. Its rollups “optimistically” assume all transactions in them are valid.Optimism was introduced in June 2019 and its testnet was released in October 2019. In January 2021, an alpha mainnet of Optimism was launched, but it took until October 2021 for Optimism to launch a network compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine.What is OP used for? The OP token shifts the network’s structure by fueling the Optimism Collective, a governance system for funding composed of the Token House and the Citizens’ House. The Token House allows OP holders to vote on projects associated with Optimism, while the Citizens’ House facilitates and governs funding for projects aimed at promoting public goods.Rumors Optimism was launching a governance token started circulating on April 20, 2022 when an OP token page was spotted on Coinbase.Where can you buy OP?The cryptocurrency is currently being traded on most top cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase, Kraken, Binance, and FTX. You can find out where to buy SOL on the cryptocurrency’s markets page on CryptoCompare.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

