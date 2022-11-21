Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORA. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Granot sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $75,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Granot sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $75,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $439,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,740 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORA stock opened at $90.76 on Monday. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

