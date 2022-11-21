Ovintiv (OVV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV):

11/15/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $79.00.

11/10/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $77.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

10/24/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/19/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Ovintiv is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $69.00.

9/30/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $99.00 to $77.00.

9/26/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $54.02 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 177.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,605,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 53.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

