P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Trading 3.6% Higher

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.58. 104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 44,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 25.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 22.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

