P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Trading 3.6% Higher

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.58. 104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 44,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.36.
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
