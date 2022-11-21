Pacific Center for Financial Services Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VYM traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.35. 29,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,344. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.57.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.