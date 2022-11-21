Pacific Center for Financial Services Has $283,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.69. The company had a trading volume of 122,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735,292. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.