Pacific Center for Financial Services Makes New $31,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.32. 25,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,924. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

