Pacific Center for Financial Services Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.33. 520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,639. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.