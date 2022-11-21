Pacific Center for Financial Services Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.33. 520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,639. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.18.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV)
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- The Dogs of The S&P 500 And Why To Invest In Them
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.