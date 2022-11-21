Pacific Center for Financial Services Purchases 2,421 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 28,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.85. 548,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,669,002. The firm has a market cap of $196.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,195 shares of company stock worth $1,693,532 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

