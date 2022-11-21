Pacific Center for Financial Services Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Pacific Center for Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 281.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,306. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.73 and a 1 year high of $223.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

