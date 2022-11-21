Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $11.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,657,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 85,764 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 88,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

