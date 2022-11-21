Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $11.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.27.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies
In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PLTR opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
