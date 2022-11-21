Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Paramount Global to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Paramount Global to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,643,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,712,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PARA opened at $18.66 on Monday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

