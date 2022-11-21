Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.55.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Paramount Global to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Paramount Global to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,643,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,712,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paramount Global Stock Up 1.4 %
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
