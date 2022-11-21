Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $18.58

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $17.86. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 5,759 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 9.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.19%.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $266,822.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,402.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 83,334 shares of company stock worth $1,488,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

