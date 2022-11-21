Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives $10.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paya

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paya by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,893 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Paya by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,801,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,303 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Paya by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,137,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,142 shares during the period. Atairos Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at $6,040,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paya by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,420,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,120,000 after acquiring an additional 633,454 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Stock Performance

Paya Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.69 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. Paya has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.26.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

