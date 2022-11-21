PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $45.84

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.84, but opened at $44.16. PBF Energy shares last traded at $44.51, with a volume of 6,388 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price target on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.04.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,803,425. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

