PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,187,000 after buying an additional 1,119,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24,735.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP remained flat at $181.33 during midday trading on Monday. 71 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170,565. The firm has a market cap of $249.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $183.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

