PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,365 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $192,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKI. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.44.

NYSE PKI opened at $136.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.48 and a 200-day moving average of $139.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

