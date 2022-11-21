Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €215.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €215.00 ($220.31) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s previous close.

RI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($246.95) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($202.89) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($203.91) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €265.00 ($271.54) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($256.17) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

RI traded up €1.55 ($1.59) during trading on Monday, hitting €185.70 ($190.29). 530,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($109.90) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($139.61). The business’s 50 day moving average is €182.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €182.97.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

