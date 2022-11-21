Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.6% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,729,877. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

