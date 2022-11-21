Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.56.

PFE stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $270.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

