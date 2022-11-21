Pharnext Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 23rd (OTCMKTS:PNEXF)

Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 23rd. The 1-5000 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Pharnext Trading Down 80.0 %
OTCMKTS:PNEXF opened at $0.00 on Monday. Pharnext has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Pharnext
