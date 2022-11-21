Pharnext Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 23rd (OTCMKTS:PNEXF)

Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 23rd. The 1-5000 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Pharnext Trading Down 80.0 %

OTCMKTS:PNEXF opened at $0.00 on Monday. Pharnext has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Pharnext

Pharnext SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases in France. The company's products include SYNGILITY that has completed Phase III trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A; and PXT864, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease, as well as Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

