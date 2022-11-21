Philo Smith Capital Corp Purchases New Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,000. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 5.2% of Philo Smith Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,674,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 78.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $3.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $325.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,885. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $5,545,678. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.