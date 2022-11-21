PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer John Michael Hooks Sells 113,159 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 113,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.03, for a total transaction of C$908,666.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,214,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,874,803.85.

PHX Energy Services Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PHX stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.79. 133,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$395.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.20. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$8.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Articles

