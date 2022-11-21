Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is Prospector Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 2.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $17,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 5.2 %

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

PXD stock traded down $13.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.84. 34,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,312. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.67 and a 200-day moving average of $243.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

