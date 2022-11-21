Piper Sandler Upgrades Target (NYSE:TGT) to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $190.00.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.07.

NYSE TGT opened at $162.88 on Thursday. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC increased its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

