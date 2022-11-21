PlayDapp (PLA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.49 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001174 BTC on exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $56.03 million and $8.49 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

