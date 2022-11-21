Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PLBC opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.67. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

About Plumas Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 218,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.