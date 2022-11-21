Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Plumas Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of PLBC opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.67. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52.
Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp
About Plumas Bancorp
Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.
Further Reading
