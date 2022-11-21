Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on POR. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $47.39. 491,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,510. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

