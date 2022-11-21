PotCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $46.27 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $431,853.53 and approximately $46.27 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00392888 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00032729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00024319 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001582 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00017491 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001269 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

