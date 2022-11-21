Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Cut to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

POWI has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $76.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.65. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $110.43. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $465,668.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,316,981.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,221 shares of company stock valued at $641,821. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Power Integrations by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

