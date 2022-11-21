Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Down to $79.47

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.47, but opened at $76.53. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $74.37, with a volume of 1,832 shares traded.

PDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 692.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

