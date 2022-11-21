Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 58,400 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,266,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.21% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $116,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after buying an additional 1,066,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,769,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.46.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $61.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average is $89.55.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.