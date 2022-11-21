Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 611,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $132,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $213.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

