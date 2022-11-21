Primecap Management Co. CA Has $111.60 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 605,308 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 17,030 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $111,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Illumina by 2.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Illumina by 9.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Illumina by 13.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,104 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $219.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Several research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.38.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.