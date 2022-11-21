Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.51% of IDEX worth $69,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in IDEX by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 326,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in IDEX by 0.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Up 0.9 %

IEX stock opened at $233.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.47. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Insider Activity at IDEX

In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.58.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

