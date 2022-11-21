Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 126,225 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,060,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 126,225 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $62,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.26. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

