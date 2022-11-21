Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 254,189 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,680,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254,189 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.05% of Axcelis Technologies worth $92,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 403,727 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,492,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 133,245 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 47.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,377,000 after acquiring an additional 94,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $6,099,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $281,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $281,477.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,763 shares of company stock worth $1,670,475 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $76.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.94. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

