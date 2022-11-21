Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,830 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.60% of WEX worth $178,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2,889.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in WEX by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in WEX by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth $3,240,000. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WEX opened at $157.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $183.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at WEX

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.42.

In other news, Director James R. Groch purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James R. Groch bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.