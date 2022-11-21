Prom Hits Market Capitalization of $69.12 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.20 or 0.00025951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $69.12 million and $7.35 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,193.26 or 1.00006761 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010693 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00039612 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006144 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00021374 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00230733 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.17758009 USD and is down -12.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $10,795,268.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.