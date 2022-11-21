Prospector Partners LLC Acquires 12,600 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $243.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.05%.

CBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

