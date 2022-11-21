Prospector Partners LLC Acquires 46,650 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Synovus Financial worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

SNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

