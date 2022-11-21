Prospector Partners LLC Buys 825 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 1.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $2,250,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,354,000 after buying an additional 17,907 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,482,000 after acquiring an additional 30,555 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 73,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 63,643 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,034. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.66 and a one year high of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.45. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

