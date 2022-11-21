Prospector Partners LLC Has $11.93 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies comprises 1.7% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $11,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,530. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.34%.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

