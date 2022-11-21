Prospector Partners LLC Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 240,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 34,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.83. 8,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,484. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

