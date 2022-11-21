Prospector Partners LLC Invests $3.59 Million in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,000. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Texas Roadhouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 86,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,075,000 after acquiring an additional 778,961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,859,000 after purchasing an additional 114,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 154,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,045. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average of $85.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $101.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

