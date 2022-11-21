Prospector Partners LLC Purchases 875 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Primerica accounts for 1.7% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Primerica worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Primerica by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Primerica by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 88,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $141.61. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average is $127.49. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $159.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

Primerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.