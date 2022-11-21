Prospector Partners LLC Sells 14,725 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Hess by 880.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HES traded down $8.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.34. 55,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,759. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.42. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $68.32 and a twelve month high of $149.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.46.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,270 shares of company stock valued at $14,755,556. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

