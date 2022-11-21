Prospector Partners LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Howard Hughes accounts for about 1.5% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,507,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.67. 781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

